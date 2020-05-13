Simon Cowell reveals he's landed huge film role with his son Eric

TV's Simon Cowell has revealed his son Eric has landed his first film role.

The Britain's Got Talent boss and his five-year-old son are starring in a new animated Scooby Doo film together.

Simon, 60, will play himself in the children's film.

Meanwhile, Eric will voice the character of Ben in the movie, SCOOB!.

Read more: Simon Cowell 'reduced to tears over Britain's Got Talent rescue dog'

Simon shared the news to Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Eric in a recording booth.

What did he say?

The X Factor judge wrote: "I watched Scooby Doo as a kid and now I’m thrilled to be watching it again with my son Eric.

"So when we got asked to be in the new Scooby Doo movie 'SCOOB!', it was the quickest yes I’ve ever said."

Simon Cowell is starring in the movie with son Eric (Credit: FSadou/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

He added: "We never really got to find out how Scooby and Shaggy met the rest of the gang and now we do.

"It’s brilliant and what’s more brilliant is that you will be able to watch it at home on May 15. #SCOOB."

It was the quickest yes I’ve ever said.

Fans were thrilled for Simon and Eric.

One person commented: "That’s amazing!"

Another wrote: "Wow @simoncowell, amazing to do something with your son."

Simon and Lauren have son Eric (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: "This is so sweet."

Simon has Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman.

Earlier this month, the couple hit back at claims they had split after Simon's BGT co-star Amanda Holden's daughter sparked rumours.

When speaking about Simon and Lauren during an Instagram live, Hollie interjected by saying: "I thought they broke up?"

Amanda Holden's daughter wrongly claimed Simon and Lauren had split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Amanda Holden’s daughter sparks confusion as she claims Simon Cowell has split from girlfriend

At the time, Amanda said: "Simon and Lauren? Don't be stupid."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Simon told MailOnline: "Simon and Lauren are very much still together and are in lockdown together in California."

Amanda also clarified her daughter's comments during an appearance on The One Show recently.

What did she say?

Amanda joked: "Poor old Hollie."

Host Alex Jones said: "It was just an innocent comment," to which Amanda agreed with: "Yes. Little sausage."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.