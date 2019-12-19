Simon Cowell reveals black eye as he shows off abs on holiday in Barbados

TV's Simon Cowell sported a black eye as he soaked up the sun in Barbados this week.

The Britain's Got Talent boss is enjoying the tropical getaway with his partner Lauren Silverman and their five-year-old son Eric.

As he took to the beach with his family, Simon appeared to have a black eye as he removed his sunglasses.

Simon sported a black eye (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Sinitta claims Simon Cowell 'won't have any more children'

According to the MailOnline, Simon hurt his eye after knocking his face on his own front door.

A source told the publication: "The bruising happened when Simon hit his face on his front door and it also cut him above the eye.

The bruising happened when Simon hit his face on his front door and it also cut him above the eye.

"It’s been covered by make-up since then, when he was filming last Sunday’s show [of X Factor: The Band]."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Simon for comment.

Simon and his family are enjoying their annual Christmas break in Barbados.

And the X Factor judge wasted no time showing off his new toned bod after losing over 20 pounds thanks to his vegan lifestyle.

The star showed off his rippling abs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It seems Simon has also been working on his abs in recent months and his pal Sinitta recently revealed she bought the music mogul a TESLA Former toning machine for his 60th birthday.

Sessions last 30 minutes and help to burn fat, build muscle and improve posture by targeting motor nerves in the muscles, giving the same feeling as a high-intensity workout.

Sinitta told The Sun: "For his birthday I got him this machine that you exercise with for half an hour every day and it absolutely rips your abs to shreds.

"So look out for him on the beach in Barbados this Christmas."

Gushing over his overall transformation, Sinitta added: "I think he’s feeling pretty good. For a vain guy he really let go for a while. But now he’s going for the six-pack, the whole thing."

Simon has dropped over 20 pounds since changing his lifestyle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Simon Cowell confirms new five-year deal with ITV

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sinitta claimed Simon won't have another child.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Sinitta said: "I honestly don't know if Simon will have more children.

"I think he's so in love with Eric, and he's so fulfilled and satisfied, that there just isn't any love left.

"He's completely besotted with Eric. Simon was always a softie - I've always said that to people."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.