Simon Cowell ‘quits job and cuts back workload’ as he’s replaced by Gary Barlow on new TV show

Simon Cowell has quit some of his TV duties in order to spend more time with his family.

The first major move, according to The Sun, is that he’s stepped down from his new TV show, Walk The Line.

Not only that, but he’s already named his successor, Take That star, Gary Barlow.

Simon plans to spend more time with partner, Lauren, and their son, Eric (Credit: Splash)

Simon, who is one of the biggest names in music and TV on both sides of the pond, will be solely behind the camera on the ITV show.

But, fear not, he won’t be gone for good and still plans to do Britain’s Got Talent in 2022.

What is Walk The Line?

Simon said in a statement: “This is a situation where I have decided it is right for me to focus on my role as the creator and producer as we build up to the hugely exciting launch.

“Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none – and we have known each other a long time now – so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk the Line. I know he will do a fantastic job.”

Simon’s surprising move comes 15 months after he had surgery after a horror accident on an electric bike left him unable to walk.

He broke his back in the fall and was almost left paralysed for life.

The 62-year-old needed around the clock care and even had to learn how to walk again.

Simon suffered a devastating back injury in 2020 (Credit: Splash)

His planned break will give him the opportunity to spend more time with partner Lauren Silverman, 44, and their 7-year-old son, Eric.

It’s thought that Walk The Line will be launched later this year.

The show, which is part game show and part talent show, will have a huge prize fund of £500,000.

Barring Who Wants To Ba A Millionaire?, it’ll offer the biggest cash prize on any UK game show.

Who will host Walk The Line?

But having Gary as a judge goes back on previous reports that Si wants fresh new blood for the show.

A source told The Mirror back in August: “He wanted to make the prize the biggest on UK telly right now and was adamant it wouldn’t be any less than £500k. He also wants new faces. There will be no Cheryl or Louis Walsh.”

Apparently potential judges were rumoured to include Joel Dommett and/or Olly Alexander.

Gary will take over Simon’s on-screen role on Walk The Line (Credit: Splash)

It’s thought that auditions happened in the summer, with filming due to begin any time now.

The new show was announced in the wake of The X Factor being axed.

ED! has contacted Simon’s reps for comment.

