Simon Cowell baffles fans with latest Insta upload: ‘What on earth has happened to your face?’

X Factor judge Simon Cowell has baffled his fans after his latest video – sharing news about show favourites One Direction and Lucy Spraggan – was uploaded to Instagram.

The music industry mogul is filmed making an announcement in the video, but not many people were concentrating on what he was saying…

Simon said: “Hello, I want to talk about two brilliant things connected with X Factor. The first is, last week, What Makes You Beautiful – in my opinion, one of the best songs ever – went over one billion streams.”

The record exec went on: “So I want to say congratulations, One Direction, and a massive thank you to all the fans who’ve always supported this group. I mean, this is huge, and I’m so proud.”

He continued to talk about singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan and her new album. Showing the record to followers, Simon joked: “Most of you won’t know what vinyl is doesn’t matter. The record is amazing!”

The BGT judge wrote: “Huge congratulations to @onedirection for reaching 1 billion streams for ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ on @spotify. A massive thank you to everyone involved and all of the fans! And please listen to @lspraggan’s amazing new record ‘Balance’ which is out tomorrow!”

However, it seems like the X Factor news was the last thing on everyone’s minds, as they couldn’t help but comment on his facial features.

One bluntly asked: “What on earth has happened to your face?” Another quipped: “The botox is wearing off Simon.” A third viewer branded his face a “botox fail”, while another claimed he’d had “too much plastic surgery.” A fifth viewer asked: “Why does this look like AI?”

‘There was a stage where eI might have gone too far’

When asked about his use of injectables last year, Simon admitted he’d gone “too far”.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”

He added: “Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero. There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other.”

ED! has contacted Simon’s reps for comment.

