Simon Cowell mocked by brother after breaking his back in bike accident

Simon Cowell is more than used to dishing out harsh comments as a talent show judge.

But is the Britain’s Got Talent and X Factor star used to taking them, as well as giving?

Surprisingly, that may be the case for tough-talking Simon, if his older brother’s Twitter banter is anything to go by.

Tony Cowell, 70, tickled social media users yesterday (Sunday, September 7) after apparently taking aim at his sibling’s recent misfortune.

Simon Cowell is taking a break from work while he recovers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Seemingly poking fun at Simon breaking his back, Tony made a gag as he shared a holiday snap.

The image showed men sitting outside a cafe in Greece, where Tony is on holiday.

Sibling banter means getting away with stuff no-one else EVER could!

Also prominent in the photo was a bicycle, which Tony made the subject of his cheeky comments.

A bike. A normal bike. Much safer than electric bike.#Greece pic.twitter.com/uul9evnKJP — Tony Cowell (@cowelltweets) September 5, 2020

“A bike,” he captioned the pic.

“A normal bike. Much safer than electric bike. #Greece.”

Fans react to Simon Cowell being mocked

Followers winced at the mocking jab – but also seemed to enjoy the dark humour.

“Ouch,” replied one user, adding a smiling emoji to their message.

Simon Cowell broke part of his back in an electric bike accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another person reflected, laughing: “Sibling banter means getting away with stuff no-one else EVER could!”

And another person, recognising what Tony was referencing, passed on their best wishes.

“Hope bro is on the mend,” they wrote.

Simon, 60, broke his back in three places last month after a smash on his e-bike.

He swiftly underwent a six-hour surgery which saw a steel rod inserted into his back

It is believed he is recovering at home in Malibu with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric.

However, it seems Simon has also been able to keep his spirits up, despite his condition.

He similarly lightly took the mick out of himself as he addressed his injury on Twitter in August.

Simon wrote: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

Simon is being looked after by Lauren Silverman (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He has also reportedly been nicknamed The Terminator as he rests up.

A source told The Sun: “One of his friends joked that the metal holding him together makes him The Terminator – which amused Simon.

“He won’t mind if that sticks, but the main thing is that he’s on the mend.”

