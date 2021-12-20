Simon Cowell leads tributes as Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies following Covid battle

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin died from Covid yesterday, leaving the showbiz world in shock.

The Spanish baritone tragically passed away aged 53 on Sunday, December 19 after a battle with the killer virus.

Simon Cowell is among the many celebrities to pay tribute to the talented and much-loved star.

What did Il Divo say about the death of their friend Carlos Marin?

The opera-crossover group shared the devastating news on its social media channels yesterday.

On Instagram, a statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together…

“…and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. ”

How did showbiz pals react to the tragic news?

Simon Cowell led the tributes to Carlos.

He said in a heartfelt Tweet: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now.

“I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life.

“He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”

Strictly star Bruno Tonioli also took the time to post his own tribute.

He said: “Devastated @ildivoofficial @carlosmarin_ passed away

“We had the best time putting together the first @ildivoofficial performance 17 yeas ago.

“Great voice, great man, a true passionate Spirit with [a] wicked sense of humour.

“We will miss you so sad [red heart emoji].”

Simon led the celebrity tributes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michael Ball said: “Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of the lovely @carlosmarin_ a charismatic, charming and hugely talented man. A total one off.

“Sending my love to all @ildivoofficial family and friends. #RIPCarlosMarin.”

Lorraine Kelly also shared her own tribute to Carlos.

She said: “This is so sad. I had the joy of interviewing Carlos and @ildivoofficial many times over the years.

“He was such a class act. Thoughts with everyone who loved him x.”

Carlos passed away in Manchester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Carlos?

Carlos flew from his Madrid home to the UK earlier this month, but was taken ill in Manchester on December 7.

A Spanish news programme – according to the Daily Mail – said that Carlos had been “vaccinated [against the virus] in Mexico”.

However, after becoming ill in Manchester he was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary hospital.

Subsequently, reports suggest he was put into a “medically induced coma” and intubated.