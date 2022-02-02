Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital following a horror e-bike accident in London last week.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 62, is reportedly “lucky to be alive” after he was sent flying over the handlebars of the bike.

It comes 18 months after Simon previously broke his back during a similar incident in Malibu in 2020.

Simon Cowell is ‘lucky to be alive’ following his second e-bike accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell rushed to hospital after e-bike accident

According to reports, Simon was riding a Das Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec bike at the time of the crash.

He later fell off the bike, which has top speeds of 27mph, after the wheels “suddenly went from under him”.

Simon, who reportedly wasn’t wearing a helmet, was attended to by paramedics.

Read more: Amanda Holden issues ‘warning’ as she hits back at Simon Cowell ‘spat’ claims

After being sent to hospital, the music mogul was released with a cast on his arm.

It’s believed that Simon suffered from a broken arm, suspected concussion and facial cuts.

An insider told The Sun: “Simon is lucky to be alive. He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

Simon previously broke his back following an e-bike crash in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Simon Cowell blasts David Walliams over ‘inappropriate’ joke during BGT filming

“He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

ED! has approached Simon’s representative for comment.

Meanwhile, fans have reached out to support the star following the crash.

Simon supported by fans

On Twitter, one wrote: “When is Simon Cowell gonna learn.”

Pleading with Simon, a second added: “@SimonCowell not again please be careful now! You’re so lucky to be alive still especially when you didn’t wear a helmet. Please stay safe now for your family’s sake and for your fans too.”

A third shared: “I think it’s safe to say @SimonCowell should not be on the road.”

when is simon cowell gonna learn 😭 — yani 🌙🪐 #TeamConnor (@backforcsjb) February 2, 2022

@SimonCowell Sorry about your accident i hope you recover soon. But maybe its time that you admit cycling is not for you – do you want to sell your e-bike? 🙂 — Andy Higgins (@andyshiggins1) February 2, 2022

@SimonCowell I hope you are okay, but I think the E-Bike gods are trying to tell you something. Be careful xx — Sharon Whalley (@Sharon_Whalley) February 2, 2022

@SimonCowell will you be more bloody careful and put a helmet on! We don't want to lose you yet! #simoncowell #ebike #accident — Ant's Talk (@talk_ant) February 1, 2022

A fourth commented: “Sorry about your accident I hope you recover soon. But maybe it’s time that you admit cycling is not for you.”

In addition, a fifth posted: “@SimonCowell I hope you are okay, but I think the e-bike gods are trying to tell you something. Be careful.”

Another tweeted: “@SimonCowell will you be more bloody careful and put a helmet on! We don’t want to lose you yet!”

We don’t want to lose you yet!

Simon previously broke his back after falling off an electric motorcycle in August 2020.

At the time, he shared: “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.