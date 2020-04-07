Simon Cowell announces new career move after dramatic weight loss

Simon Cowell is releasing a cookbook after his incredible weight loss.

The Britain's Got Talent and X Factor boss lost four inches off his waist after committing to a diet of white meat, fruit and vegetables.

Now, Simon wants to share his secrets in a book to help others trying to shed the pounds.

Simon Cowell is releasing a cookbook after his incredible weight loss (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

What has Simon said?

Simon told The Sun's Bizarre TV column: "It’s something I have been thinking about because everyone’s so interested. I think I would call it, ‘It’s Not That Difficult’.

"I’d give people some of the recipes I have been following. What you eat has to taste nice — otherwise you won’t stick to it."

Speaking about his decision to get fit, Simon added: "It was the best thing I’ve ever done."

Simon has lost four inches around his waist (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, Simon revealed he cut out red meat from his diet.

Cutting out red meat

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: "The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think ‘wow'. I used to be 36 inch waist and now I've lost four inches. I'm really happy now.

"You can drink this light beer but you've got to be sensible about quantities. I have loads more energy and feel great.

"All I do is avoid just red meat - white meat is fine - and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer."

He added that he's on a diet but "it doesn't feel like it now because the food I eat is really healthy and I don't find it tedious".

Simon cut out red meat and ate more vegetables and fruits (Credit: FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

Simon, who has son Eric, six, with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42, was previously forced to deny his 20lbs weight loss is due to a gastric band.

He told Best magazine: "People have said: 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' - but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body."

