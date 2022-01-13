Simon Cowell breaks silence after reports of engagement to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell asked partner Lauren Silverman to marry him earlier this week, reports claimed.

And now the media bigwig, 62, has broken his silence for the first time since those reports surfaced.

So what did he say?

Simon and Lauren were out for a bike ride (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Simon Cowell say about his engagement?

Spotted outside a Malibu coffee shop, Simon and Lauren were wearing matchy-matchy black puffer jackets as they took to their bikes.

The Sun reports that someone outside the coffee shop asked him if he could confirm the reports.

Simon said with a big smile: “What do you think?”

It was then the unnamed man replied: “Ah, I think it is. Congratulations.”

Simon then said: “I appreciate that” before mounting his bike and riding off with Lauren.

Simon reportedly proposed to Lauren (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Nauseatingly in love”

After this week’s news surfaced, a source told the same newspaper that the couple couldn’t be happier.

And that’s even after Lauren – the mother of Simon’s seven-year-old son Eric – was allegedly “stunned” by his proposal.

The source told the paper: “Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever.”

Not bad for a man who once said he didn’t believe in marriage.

Amanda said she received a text from Simon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did pal Amanda say?

Celeb pal and fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden also helped to confirm the news.

On her Heart radio show, 50-year-old Amanda said that she and other close friends received a text from Simon.

“I think she’s The One,” she told listeners, “but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it.

“Then last night we all got the text saying ‘It’s happening’.

“We couldn’t believe it and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like, ‘Oh my goodness’.”