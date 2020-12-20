Simon Cowell, back injured in a bike accident earlier this year, is reportedly undergoing hydrotherapy and walking five miles a day ahead of his BGT return.

The music mogul, 61, broke his back in the summer in a horror bike accident at his home in the US.

Now, Simon’s friend Sinitta has spoken about his recovery – and revealed he is well and and truly on the mend.

Simon Cowell’s friend Sinitta said his wife and team have looked after him well (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

What did Sinitta say about Simon Cowell and his back injury?

In a chat with The Sun, the former pop star said The X Factor boss has been walking as much as five miles every day to speed up his recovery.

She told the publication: “Simon has worked hard at his recovery and told me he’s walking 10,000 steps a day. That’s around five miles – way more than he was before the accident.

Read more: Simon Cowell looks healthier than ever as he shows off sparkling new veneers

“He’s got one of those watches that measures every step.

The BGT boss broke his back earlier this year (Credit: FS/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

“He’s still having a lot of physiotherapy, seeing great doctors and doing non weight bearing pool work especially for spinal injuries.”

Speaking further, she said that Simon has “really looked after himself” and that his team has “taken great care of him”, as has his wife, Lauren Silverman.

Simon has worked hard at his recovery and told me he’s walking 10,000 steps a day.

Despite his remarkably swift recovery, Simon had to miss out on recording the special festive episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

His co-judge, Amanda Holden, appeared to hint during an appearance on This Morning a few weeks ago that fans might get to see him in the show.

She later clarified Simon would not be in the festive episode. However, she hastened to confirm that he would be in the next series of Britain’s Got Talent, which starts filming in the new year.

Simon and his wife Lauren Silverman (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell to miss BGT Christmas special

During an interview on ITV’s Loose Women, Amanda said: “Mr Cowell is coming back, I spoke to him on the phone about four weeks ago now and he sounds on top of the world, he is back in an amazing space.

Read more: Simon Cowell bike accident update: Amanda Holden reveals BGT boss won’t be in Christmas special

“Apparently he looks fantastic as well, and he’s definitely back for the next series, which we’re filming in January so it’s pretty imminent. It feels like we’ve never left it this year, we’ve been doing it non-stop. [We normally finish] by Easter.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.