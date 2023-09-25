‘My whole world’ EastEnders’ Shona McGarty shares loved-up snap of rarely seen boyfriend

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has shared a loved-up snap of her rarely-seen boyfriend.

Fans of the actress, who is best known for playing Whitney Dean on EastEnders, have been wondering for months if Shona is smitten with a new man.

And it turns out she is, as on Monday (September 25) she uploaded an adorable snap of her and her new man, David Bracken.

Shona has shared a rare insight into her personal life (Credit: BBC)

Shona McGarty posts sweet boyfriend snap

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shona looked as smitten as ever as she posed next to her boyfriend David before the two headed off for a wedding. Shona captioned the black-and-white picture: “My whole word.”

Like his missus, David also works in the entertainment industry. He has been the lead guitarist of the Irish duo Blessed for nearly 13 years. It’s believed the Irish musician and EastEnders star have been dating for a few months.

The EastEnders star and her beau looked smitten (Credit: Instagram story)

Shona McGarty dated EastEnders co-star

Before David, Shona apparently struck up a relationship with Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden last year. But the two reportedly ended things when Max’s ex Roisin Buckle gave birth to his first child – a baby boy – in September.

Shona and Max’s romance first came to light back in May 2022. Sources at the time claimed the two were “inseparable”. The pair dated for just six months before their romance came to an end. The split came weeks after Max revealed he had become a first-time dad to baby boy who he shares with his ex Roisin.

Shona McGarty ‘still friends’ with ex

However, despite the heartbreak, Shona confirmed that the pair are on good terms. Speaking at the British Soap Awards on June 2 she revealed that she is still good pals with her ex-beau. On the red carpet, Shona told The Mirror: “It’s lovely to be here tonight because Max’s mum’s here and I haven’t seen her for ages, I adore her. So it’s lovely to catch up with her.”

Speaking about Max, she added: “We’re actually better than ever. It’s a friendship, we’re in such a good place. You take a risk, and you do something and it doesn’t work out, but that’s life, you’ve got to take that risk.” She also confirmed that she was “speaking to someone” new.

Read more: EastEnders fans predict ‘baby swap’ for Sonia and Whitney amidst soap exit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.