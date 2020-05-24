Shirley Ballas shares health update on dog: 'He really has been unwell'

Strictly star Shirley Ballas has opened up about her family member's bout of sickness.

Shirley, 59, took to Instagram to share a health update to her some 163,000 followers.

Read more: BGT viewers claim they already know the 2020 winner

Fortunately it was good news, as her dog Charlie has turned a corner health wise.

During a live Instagram discussion she concerned her fans when she admitted that Charlie was sick.

She said he had suffered two severe ear infections and wasn't himself at all.

Shirley Ballas and her partner Danny Taylor have been worried about their pet(Credit: SplashNews.com)

After she was flooded with direct messages asking about the poor dog, she posted an official update.

Posting several photos of Charlie and a video, her caption includes: "Thank you to everyone who reached out about #Charlie.

Read more: Sunday Brunch viewers thrilled as show returns to studio

"He really has been unwell and @danieltayloresq and I have been very worried about him."

On the mend

She continued: "He has two severe ear infections. He now has antibiotics and ear drops.

"He appears more comfortable and is crying less. So I believe he's on the mend.

"Again thank you sooo much for reaching out. With love from Charlie and I. Stay safe."

In the video Charlie looks content in Shirley's arms as she bends down to kiss his head.

She explains that she struggled to get a vet appointment due to coronavirus restrictions, but finally was able to do so.

Read more: Paul O'Grady reveals 'traumatic' EuroDisney experience

Now he is on a course of antibiotics, and she said he already seems to be making progress.

Happy with his progress

She added: "I am really really happy with his progress.

"And to anyone else there who has a pet - I feel like his mum.

"Well I am his mum. And when he's in pain, I'm in pain."

Worried Shirley is pleased he's on the mend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Instagram users rushed to congratulate Charlie on his improving health.

So delighted

One user wrote: "So delighted Charlie's feeling better and doing well my lovely. Give him a big cuddle from me."

Another user posted: "God Bless him there is nothing worse seeing your pet baby in pain."

A further user wrote: "Ear infections are the worst - so glad Master Charlie is on the mend."

And a fourth user sympathised with: "I completely understand, so happy Charlie is on the mend."

Shirley is currently doing lockdown with her partner, actor Danny Taylor, 47.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.