According to reports, Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is set to marry her partner Danny.

It looks likely Shirley, 61, will be quickstepping it to the alter with her toyboy lover Danny Taylor, 48, and pals are hoping for an announcement early in the new year.

How did Shirley Ballas meet her partner Danny Taylor?

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas and boyfriend Danny Taylor are reportedly set to tie the knot (Credit: ITV)

Former professional dancer Shirley met actor Danny in 2018 when the pair appeared together in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Liverpool Empire.

It’s rumoured that Danny has already bought the ring and Shirley is leaving it for him to propose.

A source told The Sun: “Shirley and Danny are blissfully loved-up – almost irritatingly so!

“Shirley is quite traditional and definitely wants him to get down on one knee and ask for her mum’s blessing first. Neither of them are in any hurry, and they’re really happy taking things day by day.

“Shirley and Danny are both just happy in the knowledge they’ll marry one day. But it is very much a question of when not if.”

Lockdown brought the couple closer together

In a candid interview with The Sun earlier this year, Shirley said that ‘lockdown’ had brought the couple closer together.

She admitted: “We spent time together in lockdown, and that was like ten years’ work, but it made us stronger; if you came through lockdown, you can come through anything.”

She also joked that she’d like to collect husbands like Elizabeth Taylor, confessing: “If I married him, I think I would be Shirley Ballas-Taylor – it sounds a bit like Elizabeth Taylor, and I could collect husbands like she did.”

It’s third time lucky for former ballroom champ Shirley (Credit: BBC)

Twice-married Shirley divorced her first husband, former professional dancer Sammy Stopford in 1984 after just four years of marriage.

She then married American ballroom star Corky Ballas in 1985 and gave birth to her son Mark who followed in his parent’s footsteps and became a professional dancer.

The couple split in 2007 after 22 years together.

They do say it’s third time lucky, Shirley.

ED! has contacted Shirley’s spokesperson for comment.

