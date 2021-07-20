Shirley Ballas has revealed she was rushed to hospital after slicing her hand open on glass yesterday (July 20).

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 60, kept her concerned followers updated as she documented the hospital dash on Instagram.

Thankfully, Shirley is now on the mend after receiving a number of stitches to her finger.

Shirley Ballas spent the day in hospital after slicing her finger open (Credit: Instagram Story/shirleyballas)

What did Shirley Ballas say?

Shirley took to social media to update fans on her accident.

The TV judge explained: “I sliced my hand and it went so deep that it’s really really through the flesh.

“There was blood everywhere, so I’m now at A&E and I think I’m going to have a few stitches. Watch this space.”

There was blood everywhere

In the next clip, Shirley appeared in a face mask as she sat in hospital.

She went on: “I’m in X-Ray because they have to check if there is any glass in there.

“I think it’s gone all the way through to the tendons so they’re going to send me to another hospital.”

Shirley received seven stitches in hospital (Credit: Instagram Story/shirleyballas)

Shirley later showed off her nasty cut, adding: “Being as strong as I can. Ready to check the tendon damage.

“It looks small but extremely painful.”

In the end, Shirley bravely returned to Instagram to reveal she received seven stitches in her finger.

What else has Shirley been up to?

Meanwhile, Shirley returned to TV screens last week on new ITV show Cooking With The Stars.

Fronted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, the series sees professional chefs mentor and teach eight celebrities in the kitchen.

During the show’s first episode, Shirley appeared tearful when she received positive feedback on her work in the kitchen.

