‘Exhausted’ Shirley Ballas stuns in pool pics after ‘tough’ retreat trip

Shirley Ballas has shared Instagram photos from her ‘tough’ trip to Portugal, saying she’s been left ‘exhausted’.

The images were posted on Instagram to her 236k followers, and showed an insight into what the Strictly judge has been up to at the Portuguese retreat.

Some of the photos on the post showed her relaxing in a pool, and reading a seven-day juice challenge book, while others showed her out hiking.

Shirley Ballas on Instagram

Shirley wrote: “Well what an experience here with @jasonvale @juicemasterretreats it’s been absolutely transformative learning about juicing, the schedule is tough but you can do as much or as little as you like.

“Me I did it all today and I’m exhausted but feeling proud of myself. The hike was just beautiful, the views breathtaking. All the classes informative and so professionally put across to all levels, so impressive.

“I even tried volleyball today lol trampolining was an experience in itself. I’m happy I took time to focus on myself, to do the things I love, long time overdue and I met some very cool people.

Shirley opened up about the “tough” retreat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve even had a colonic to clean my system, which I loved, and I truly felt lighter and cleaner from the inside out. Facial, massage, rainforest scrub, this will be an experience I will have in my calendar from now on, it’s been a phenomenal experience here in Portugal.

“Wow wow wow. Loved being here with my friend and publicist @lauransinclair.”

Fans thought she looked great as one said: “Wow looks amazing go Shirley.”

Another added: “Looking fantastic Shirley.”

Shirley Ballas’ partner

Earlier this year, Shirley hit back after she took offence to a comment made about her partner, Danny Taylor.

Strictly judge Shirley revealed that she finds people calling Danny her “toyboy” offensive.

Shirley Ballas and boyfriend Danny Taylor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple met in 2018 and went public the following year. There’s a 13-year age gap between them – Daniel is 48 and Shirley is 61.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in January, Shirley made her thoughts known on the term.

“If a man dates a younger girl, it’s absolutely fine; if a woman dates a younger man, they call him her toyboy,” she said.

“I find that offensive.”

