Shirley Ballas ‘crushed’ as she shares heartbreaking family news before Christmas

Shirley Ballas has revealed she is “heartbroken” as she won’t be able to see her son for the “foreseeable future”.

The 61-year-old Strictly Come Dancing judge has been busier than ever over the festive period.

But taking to social media yesterday (December 20), Shirley admitted to feeling “crushed” as she prepares for another Christmas without Mark.

Shirley Ballas shares sad family news

Shirley updated fans from her dressing room at the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime.

Alongside a video, she said: “Missing my boy more than ever @markballas. As a mother I always took for granted I could fly to see him.

“Over the last two years , when told to lockdown it becomes so much more difficult to plan. Now with the new variant we are on high alert it seems again. So all travel for the foreseeable future for me is out.”

I’m a little crushed today to say the least

Shirley went on: “Heartbreaking because I kept the thought of seeing him in March so close to my heart and now it may not happen.

“I’m a little crushed today to say the least, always strong and upbeat for others but with the last few years we have all had and now the new variant it will take massive strength to overcome my feelings.

“But today I’ll go with the emotions and let them out, and hoping for all my friends out there you will soon be reunited with your loved ones at home and abroad.”

Shirley Ballas has been hit with some devastating news before Christmas (Credit: BBC)

The Strictly star added a photo of herself and Mark to the post.

She concluded: “I’ve posted a pic of Mark and I – and a hug I took for granted.

“Holding on tight for the next one. Sending love to all today and I’ll be gathering strength from you xxx.”

Fans rush to support Shirley

Fans rushed to support the star on the post.

One said: “So tough – a mothers love is a powerful thing. Hope you get to see him soon.”

Another added: “Sending you lots of love and hugs.”

Shirley won’t spend Christmas with son Mark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third wrote: “Sending a big hug, it’s so hard at any time of year but at Christmas it always feels so emotional.”

A fourth commented: “Got me right in the feels. Big hugs to you Xx.”

In addition, Johannes Radebe said: “Sending my love Shirley, nothing devastating like missing your beloveds.”

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Oti Mabuse announced that she won’t spend Christmas with her family in South Africa.

