Sherrie Hewson only diagnosed with health condition after living with it for years: ‘It was a shock’

Sherrie Hewson was diagnosed with a health condition which she'd been living with for years.

The former Coronation Street star revealed that she was told during a routine eye exam that she should have her hearing tested.

After seeing her doctor and an ear specialist, the actress was told her hearing had been declining for years.

Since the shock diagnosis, Sherrie wears hearing aids in both ears and says the difference is staggering.

Sherrie Hewson’s shock diagnosis

She told The Sunday People back in 2019: “I couldn’t believe the difference. I can hear everything now.

“I’m only wearing them at home at the moment. I tried them outdoors but the traffic was too loud. It was a shock.”

Sherrie, who has also been a Loose Women panelist went on, adding: “What people don’t understand is that, if you’re deaf, it’s not the volume that you miss so much as the clarity.”

She also told the publication about a shocking reality she discovered through her diagnosis.

The 71-year-old explained the realisation that she’d been lip-reading for years and not even noticed.

She would often find herself ‘accusing’ friends and family of ‘mumbling’.

Sherrie, who also starred in Emmerdale and Benidorm, said she was also shocked at how loud her TV was before hearing aids.

She also urged members of the public to look after their ears and have their hearing tested.

Sherrie Hewson sex assault

Last year, Sherrie, bravely spoke out about being the victim of sexual assault when she was a young star.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror in June 2021, she revealed how a famous director tried to have sex with her by plying her with booze.

The man had been offering her a lift home from drama school, but took her to dinner instead.

According to Sherrie he then took her to his flat, saying he’d drop her home after coffee.

Instead, he gave her alcohol, disguised as lemonade, and stripped naked.

She said: “He kept saying, ‘Oh look, it’s too late for me to drive now because I’ve had some wine. You can sleep on that couch.’ I took my dress off and I was in my bra and knickers on the couch with the duvet, lights out, end of story.

“Within minutes, he burst into the room naked and, for the next hour, he chased me. It sounds funny, but he chased me up and down the house, in and out of doors, in and out of wardrobes… everything you can imagine. I just ran for my life.”

She added: “He was very famous, and he’s still very ­famous. I won’t mention his name because I don’t think it’s the right thing to do but I never told anybody. I was so very ashamed.”

