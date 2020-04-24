Sherrie Hewson fears she won't see terminally ill brother again due to coronavirus

Sherrie Hewson has admitted she fears she won't get to see her terminally ill brother again.

The Benidorm actress' brother Brett has been in hospital with a brain tumour and she's unable to visit him due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last August, Brett was diagnosed with grade four glioblastoma and he had been given 18 months to live.

Sherrie Hewson fears she won't get to see her terminally ill brother again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Sherrie Hewson in tears as she can’t see terminally ill brother amid coronavirus crisis

What did she say?

Speaking to Yours Magazine, Sherrie said: "My brother is in hospital with a brain tumour.

"I call him every other day but he is very ill and I don't know if he'll come out of this."

I call him every other day but he is very ill.

She added: "My family are absolutely everything to me yet I haven't been able to see my two granddaughters."

Sherrie said they are "in touch all the time" but is finding it "really hard not being able to cuddle and kiss them".

The Loose Women star also admitted she went through a stage of "crying all the time" because of the virus outbreak.

Sherrie said Brett has been in hospital with a brain tumour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, she told herself to "pull myself together".

Earlier this month, Sherrie broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain as she discussed not being able to see her brother.

Sherri, 69, said her brother Brett, 72, had to be taken out of hospital because his bed was needed by someone else.

Appearing via a video link, Sherrie said: "I have a brother who has a brain tumour in Wales and I can't see him.

"He was in hospital and he needed to be taken out of hospital because they needed a bed so he's conscious.

"They're really caring for him. Anyway, I can't see him, so I send him silly videos every day."

Sherrie spoke about coping with lockdown on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Lorraine Kelly accidentally nips husband's ear as she gives him a haircut

Sherrie is struggling with lockdown

Sherrie hopes the pandemic will serve to shine a light on the value of the National Health Service (NHS).

The former Coronation Street star said: "I pray and hope that [this helps us] recognise our NHS - it's absolutely what we need."

Speaking about lockdown, she added: "I'm hurting a lot, every day, and I cry a lot."

How are you coping in lockdown? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.