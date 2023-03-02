Sheridan Smith talking on Lorrain
Sheridan Smith shares news about son Billy as she admits she’s ‘never felt such emotion’

Sheridan shared an emotional moment with her son on stage

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Sheridan Smith has shared the sweetest news about her son Billy as she claimed that she’s “never felt such emotion”.

Sheridan received a standing ovation at a press night for her one-woman play Shirley Valentine.

But the actress struggled to hold back tears as her 22-month-old son stole the show by surprising her on stage!

Sheridan Smith wearing a green jumpsuit on the red carpet
Sheridan Smith plays the lead in the one-woman West End production Shirley Valentine (Credit: Cover Images)

Sheridan Smith sweet news about son Billy

Sheridan received lots of praise for her incredible performance in the one-woman play Shirley Valentine on Wednesday night.

But it was her son Billy who stole the spotlight.

As the actress closed her performance, Sheridan was brought to tears when her son joined her on stage in his pyjamas.

The pair then waved goodbye and thanked the crowd as they gave her a standing ovation.

Sheridan shared a video of the sweet moment with her followers on Instagram, claiming that she’s “never felt such emotion”.

She captioned it: “Never have I felt such emotion! My boy surprised me but stole the show tonight. So proud of him, he’s the only reason I do this.”

Fans and friends also couldn’t help comment on the adorable moment between the pair and congratulate Sheridan on her performance.

Sheridan Smith wearing a floral dress
Sheridan Smith held back tears as she welcomed her son onto the stage (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden commented: “Darling you were absolutely bloody incredible!! Mum and I love it so much. CONGRATULATIONS.”

One fan also wrote: “Awww look at him! Brilliant @sheridansmithster and something to treasure.”

A second added: “He made me cry! You were so fabulous last night. It was a rollercoaster of emotions. Congratulations.”

Another also said: “Pure love on stage right there. You’re doing amazing! What a lucky boy to have a mummy like you xx.”

YouTube video player

