Sheridan Smith sends touching message to fans after giving birth to son

TV's Sheridan Smith has thanked fans for their "lovely messages" after welcoming her first child.

The former Benidorm actress announced the birth of her baby boy on social media this weekend.

Now, Sheridan has said she's "bowled over by everyone's kindness" and congratulation messages.

I’d just like to say thank you so much! We have been so touched by all your lovely messages about the birth of our son. I’ve finally gotten round to reading all of them and am bowled over by everyone’s kindness. It means the world. Huge love to you all from the 3 of us! 🤱❤️❤️❤️ — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) May 11, 2020

She wrote on Twitter: "I’d just like to say thank you so much!

"We have been so touched by all your lovely messages about the birth of our son.

Huge love to you all from the 3 of us!

"I’ve finally gotten round to reading all of them and am bowled over by everyone’s kindness. It means the world.

"Huge love to you all from the 3 of us!"

Sheridan welcomed her little boy with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

Sheridan Smith welcomed her little boy with her fiancé Jamie Horn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the weekend, the star shared an adorable photo of her son's tiny hand.

She wrote: "Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love."

Her followers congratulated the couple and gushed over the beautiful image.

What did they say?

One person wrote: "Congratulations Mummy & Daddy, such beautiful news!"

In addition, Amanda Holden commented: "Chris and I are sending our love to you both thrilled to hear he’s arrived safely."

After that, Martine McCutcheon added: "Amazing news!!! Huge congratulations darling."

Meanwhile, the Cilla actress announced her pregnancy in October 2019.

At the time, she said she had a "baby on board" as she performed to an audience on a cruise ship.

According to the Mirror, Sheridan said: "I've got a baby on board. I've got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I'm very out of breath.

"I've got all these new symptoms – so sorry!"

Sheridan thanked fans for their "lovely messages" after welcoming her son (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a few weeks later, Sheridan told fans she was having a baby boy.

She wrote on Twitter, alongside a clip of herself holding up a babygrow: "It's a... BOY!" followed by a string of blue-heart emojis.

