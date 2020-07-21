Sheridan Smith's fans gush as she reveals a cake showing her baby son's adorable name

Actress Sheridan Smith has delighted her social media fans by confirming her baby's name.

The new mum gave birth to her first child in early May, sharing the happy news on Instagram.

Reports last month speculated she and partner Jamie Horn may have named their little boy 'Billy'.

It is believed Sheridan may have mentioned his name in passing during an appearance on Radio 2.

Sheridan Smith welcomed her first child into the world in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, this was not widely reported and was referred to most prominently in fan comments on Sheridan's Insta account.

Nonetheless, it appears the 39-year-old has now confirmed that Billy is indeed the tot's name, going by her latest post.

Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man.

She shared an image of a cake on her social media earlier today (Tuesday, July 21).

Covered in yellow icing and decorated with a miniature baby asleep in a cot, the cake also had the name 'Billy' spelled out in sweet letters.

Sheridan's 'new show'

Sheridan explained in the caption that she also has a documentary in the works.

She wrote: "Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man by lovely Cat and @britruevis at @truevisiontv headquarters.

"We finished our documentary for @itv, can’t wait for you guys to see it!

"Been an emotional rollercoaster but worth every second!"

Thousands and thousands of fans were quick to show their approval for the snap by 'Liking' it.

And dozens expressed in the comments about how excited they were to see her documentary.

But many also praised the name chosen for her young son.

"Awwww you called him Billy," reflected one follower.

"Love his name!" gushed another.

A third agreed: "Beautiful name."

And a fourth said: "Great name Billy. Congratulations."

Many others noted how they also had sons - and other relatives - with the same name.

"I have a Billy great choice," wrote one person.

"I have a Billy. Fab choice of name," echoed another.

"My boy's called Billy too. Great name," agreed a third.

A fourth remarked: "Love Billy’s cake and love the name Billy. It’s my dad's and grandson's name."

Proving the name is popular across generations, someone else chipped in: "Love his name, that's my dad's name."

And another follower declared it a '"strong" name.

"Bill, my grandad's name. Also a Smith. Strong name," they wrote.

And yet another observer attested to its popularity by commenting: "We have had lots of Billys in our family.

"And every single one has been the loveliest of souls. I’m sure your Billy will be just as wonderful."

How sweet!

