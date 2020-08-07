Sheridan Smith looks 'radiant' in stunning selfie as she enjoys day with baby son Billy

Sheridan Smith has left fans gushing over her "radiant" appearance in a stunning selfie.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to upload the shot of herself ahead of a family day out with fiancé Jamie Horn and their baby son Billy.

The photo showed Sheridan posing in the car in a pale blue shirt and sunglasses.

Sheridan Smith's day out with baby

Updating her 438k followers on her day, she wrote: "A relaxing day planned with my boys.

"One very happy & grateful mamma 💙 👨‍👩‍👦 ."

Sheridan's celebrity pals rushed to comment their well-wishes.

Anna Friel said: "The best time. Enjoy every second. It really does go so quickly. 💕❤️💕❤️💕."

Sheridan Smith has left fans gushing over a stunning new selfie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers added a string of love heart emojis.

Fans were just as complimentary, with one commenting: "You look so radiant and beautiful 😍 enjoy your relaxing day 💞💞 XX."

Sheridan Smith's baby joy

Sheridan gave birth to her first child in early May, sharing the happy news on Instagram.

The West End star posted a snap of her son's tiny hands and wrote: "Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love 💙."

Sheridan and fiancé Jamie Horn headed on a day out with their son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Two months after welcoming the tot, she revealed his name in a special post online.

She shared an image of a cake on her social media.

Covered in yellow icing and decorated with a miniature baby asleep in a cot, the cake also had the name 'Billy' spelled out in sweet letters.

Alongside the snap, Sheridan explained she also has a documentary in the works.

The actress welcomed baby Billy in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: "Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man by lovely Cat and @britruevis at @truevisiontv headquarters.

"We finished our documentary for @itv, can’t wait for you guys to see it! Been an emotional rollercoaster but worth every second!"

The new documentary comes months after Sheridan was praised for her performance in Isolation Stories.

The actress, who was heavily pregnant in real life at the time, played a troubled mum-to-be who was living alone during lockdown.

