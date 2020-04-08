Sheridan Smith reveals she's fed up of being pregnant

Sheridan Smith has revealed she's feeling fed up of being pregnant, tweeting "not sure I can get much bigger" with a whale emoji.

The star, 38, and fiancé Jamie Horn are expecting their first child this spring, after officially announcing her pregnancy in November.

Sheridan, who is expecting a baby with her fiancé Jamie, revealed she is feeling fed up of being pregnant

Feeling big

The actress wrote the tweet alongside a picture explaining how women feel during the three trimesters of pregnancy, with the first described as "sick and tired".

The second was "Awww baby kicks!" while the third trimester, which Sheridan is in, simply said: "Get. This. Baby. OUT".

Not sure I can get much bigger! 🐳 pic.twitter.com/WgUi8uOaTk — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) April 8, 2020

One follower echoed Sheridan's thoughts tweeting: "I swear you've been pregnant for about two years now! Longest pregnancy ever!!"

Another added: "Can't be long darling before he arrives," and a third said: "You must be ready to blow soon."

Pregnancy announcement

Sheridan announced she was pregnant last year by reportedly revealing she had a "baby on board" as she performed to an audience on a cruise ship.

According to the Mirror, Sheridan said: "I've got a baby on board. I've got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I'm very out of breath. I've got all these new symptoms – so sorry!"

In November last year, the actress told fans she was having a baby boy.

Alongside a clip of herself holding up a babygrow, Sheridan wrote: "It's a... BOY!" followed by a string of blue-heart emojis.

Sheridan has been updating fans on Instagram as her pregnancy progresses, revealing it felt like she has been expecting for a long time.

Sheridan also posted a selfie with a caption about how hard she is finding the coronavirus lockdown.

She wrote: "Going stir crazy! Meant to be filming the documentary today and till baby is due but we can't really go anywhere."

