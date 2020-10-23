Sheridan Smith was joined by baby son Billy while on set with David Walliams.

The 39-year-old actress, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn in May, shared a sweet shot as Billy watched on and fed the ducks.

The TV stars are currently in the midst of filming Christmas fairytale series Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheridan Smith OBE (@sheridansmithster) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

Read more: Louise Redknapp leaves fans emotional with tribute to beloved late dog Corky

Documenting their final week on set, Sheridan posted a shot of herself dressed as The Woman with No Name, the giant-killer in the village.

The photo showed the star playfully smiling next to a giant figure.

But naturally, it was the cute behind-the-scenes snap of baby Billy that really got fans talking.

She captioned the post of her son: “My beautiful boy fed the ducks today whilst mummy & @dwalliams filmed in the mud.”

Sheridan Smith was joined by son Billy at work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gushing over the photo, one fan wrote: “Wow he is growing quickly.”

A second said: “So beautiful! Make the most of it cause before you know it he will be starting school they grow up too fast.”

When did Sheridan Smith welcome baby Billy?

Sheridan was forced to have an emergency c-section and had little Billy on May 9th of this year.

On her ITV documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, she shared her fears over welcoming a baby while dealing with her own mental health issues.

Sheridan and fiancé Jamie Horn welcomed baby Billy in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “No-one knows really what’s going on behind it all. The biggest worry is you’ve had mental health issues in the past, will it rear its ugly head again?”

“Now I’m pregnant it feels like I’ve got a second chance at life.”

Since giving birth, Sheridan has decided not to show her son’s face on social media.

Opening up on the decision, the new mum previously explained: “I won’t be putting pictures up of the boy on social media. But basically he looks like a male version of me.”

What else is Sheridan working on?

The musician is also set to star in ITV’s upcoming four-part series No Return.

Sheridan plays Kathy, whose Turkish holiday turns into a living nightmare.

The roles of her husband Martin, and her children Noah and Jess, have not yet been confirmed.

The series will begin filming in the summer of 2021.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.