‘Broody’ Sheridan Smith ‘hoping to fall pregnant sooner rather than later’ as friends share fears over new romance

Friends of Sheridan Smith have issued a warning to the star as she grows closer to her new boyfriend, it’s been claimed.

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actress is reportedly feeling “broody” as she continues dating boxer Dave Ryan. And it’s got her pals worried, it seems.

ED! reported earlier this month that Sheridan and Dave had begun dating – with the pair sharing selfies together and even enjoying a romantic getaway by the sea.

Sheridan is feeling loved-up and broody, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Friends worry for ‘vulnerable’ Sheridan Smith

Following this news, a source has seemingly revealed how Sheridan’s friends feel about her new relationship. According to Closer’s source, there are some misgivings.

“Sheridan may appear to be strong, but inside she’s still very vulnerable and has been through a lot over the last few years. So her friends are naturally worried about history repeating itself and her not learning from past mistakes,” Closer’s source speculated.

The pals said that while Sheridan is “extremely happy with Dave right now” should things “take a turn”, they’re worried about how she’ll juggle being a single mum-of-two with a successful acting career.

Sheridan is all-loved up with her new man Dave (Credit: Instagram)

‘Broody’ Sheridan Smith feeling ‘loved-up’ with boyfriend Dave

The source went on to speculate that Sheridan is in a good place following their romantic getaway to Italy.

“Sheridan feels even more loved-up after their Italian trip. She’s really happy at the moment,” said the source.

This, in turn, may have led to Sheridan thinking about having more children. She currently shares Billy, aged three, with her ex Jamie Horn.

“Sheridan’s been broody ever since she had Billy and has been longing to give him a sibling for a while now. Growing up with two brothers who she’s always been very close to, it’s hugely important that Billy has that experience too, instead of growing up an only child. After splitting from Jamie, she feared her chances of having another baby could be over. But since meeting Dave, it’s given her fresh hope of extending her family. She is hoping to fall pregnant sooner rather than later,” the source claimed.

ED! has contacted Sheridan’s reps for comment.

