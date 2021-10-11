Sheridan Smith forced off social media over disgusting ‘abuse’ of her new relationship

Sheridan Smith has been forced off social media, after facing “abuse” over her new relationship with boyfriend Alex Lawler.

The 40-year-old actress has seemingly moved on since splitting with former fiancé Jamie Horn.

Now, Sheridan is believed to be dating old fame Alex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheridan Smith OBE (@sheridansmithster)

Sheridan Smith posts loved up selfie with rumoured boyfriend

Sheridan is yet to confirm whether the pair are officially dating.

However, she’s previously hinted in a series of social media posts.

The first showed the pair posing together back in early September.

Read more: Who is Sheridan Smith dating? Star reunites with ex two months after split from fiancé

Sheridan captioned the snap: “So pleased this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life! Life works in mysterious ways. Miss u Mr L.”

The post followed months after Sheridan split from ex Jamie, with the pair sharing one-year-old son Billy.

Furthermore, the star posted a snap alongside her rumoured beau this weekend.

Sheridan Smith has hit back at trolling over her rumoured new boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews)

The pair cuddled up for the selfie, which also saw Sheridan sporting a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

She wrote: “Life begins at 40. 40\40.”

Sheridan’s followers appeared delighted to see the star looking so happy.

Read more: Sheridan Smith returns to social media following love split with a new look

One commented: “Looking gorgeous and don’t look any where near 40. So beautiful and such a talented actress.”

Another added: “You both look [fire emoji] couple goals.”

A third wrote: “YES @sheridansmithster YES it does.”

Sheridan split from Jamie Horn earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan hits back at trolling

However, some users took issue with Sheridan’s post.

One labelled the actress an “attention seeker” online, while another called her new romance a “rebound”.

The remarks didn’t go unnoticed by Sheridan, who was quick to call out the comments posted on a tabloid website.

Things need to change

Alongside a screenshot of the comments, she said: “Since I nearly crumbled once due to this abuse I promised myself I’d never look again but I did tonight.

“What happened to #bekind no wonder people give up.”

Sheridan continued: “They are hurtful and can finish people off. Things need to change. Going off line now. You guys on here are lovely but you can’t post anything without this sort of backlash. Love you guys see you soon x.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.