Shayne Ward has announced his baby son’s adorable name and revealed the sentimental meaning behind it.

The singer and his wife Sophie Austin welcomed their baby boy into the world last month.

Last month, Shayne announced that he and his wife had welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The couple, who were initially expecting to have a baby girl, announced the news on Shayne’s Instagram.

In the post, the new baby’s hands can be seen touching Shayne, Sophie, and Willow’s hands.

“And then there were Four!,” he captioned the post.

“11/06/22 we had a HUGE surprise! Not a baby girl we were expecting but a beautiful baby boy,” he continued.

“We are so overjoyed and blessed that sir baby Ward has arrived.”

Shayne and Sophie had another baby last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yesterday, a month on from the birth of their baby boy, Shayne and Sophie revealed his adorable and sentimental name.

Shayne and Sophie spoke to HELLO! magazine about naming their baby boy Reign Thomas Austin Ward.

Shayne explained that they were initially expecting to have a little girl.

This meant that they had a number of girl names lined up, but no boy names – leading to a hasty rethink.

“There was one name I had heard that I had liked, which was Reign, and Shayne loves anything medieval,” Sophie explained.

Shayne then said that as soon as Sophie suggested it, he thought it was nice.

Sophie and Shayne opened up about naming their baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple then went on to explain the meaning behind Reign’s middle names.

“My middle name is Thomas and Austin is after Sophie’s father,” Shayne explained.

“I thought that Reign Thomas Austin Ward sounded really good and it just fitted him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shayne and Sophie revealed that Reign was conceived naturally.

It comes after the couple had numerous failed attempts at IVF.

Shayne also said he wasn’t “fussed” whether Reign was a boy or a girl, and that he was just “over the moon” to be a dad again.

