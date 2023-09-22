Sharon Osbourne reveals dramatic weight loss after jab: ‘I didn’t want to go this thin’

Sharon Osbourne has admitted she didn’t want to be as thin as she is as she opened up about her dramatic weight loss.

Sitting alongside son Jack, daughter Kelly and rock icon husband Ozzy, 74, Sharon appeared on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show earlier this week.

The Osbournes chatted about a range of topics, including Prince Harry and Russell Brand.

But a noticeably slimmer Sharon, 70, didn’t shy away from referring to her appearance. Reflecting on the use of controversial weight loss jabs, the former X Factor judge said: “It’s just time to stop.”

Sharon Osbourne and her family spoke with Piers on Wednesday (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube)

Sharon Osbourne on weight loss

Sharon told Piers at one point during Wednesday’s (September 20) chat: “I didn’t want to go this thin.”

It is believed she lost two stone over the course of four months. She’s previously indicated the use of Ozempic left her feeling nauseous every day. She has also stressed using the injections is not a ‘quick fix’.

In a recent showing on E! News, Sharon illustrated the difference in her weight by explaining she was 230lbs (over sixteen stone) at her heaviest in her life.

Now, Sharon says, she is under a hundred pounds – and believes she is “too skinny”.

She added at the time: “But I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”

‘I’m trying to have a healthy balance’ (Credit: E! News YouTube)

‘It just happened’

Sharon no longer uses Ozempic. She said to Piers: “It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened.”

She went on to joke: “I’ll probably put it all on again soon!”

I’ll probably put it all on again soon!

But her weight was cause for concern for some of those watching at home.

One fan reacted on social media to the interview: “I love this family. Sharon looks so thin and I hope Ozzy is okay. I grew up with Black Sabbath.”

Back in June, Sharon described the substantial change she experienced with Ozempic.

She said on The Talk: “It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies. But I took [the injection] for four months and I lost 30 pounds. But like everything, there’s always no quick recipe.

“I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset.”

Read more: Sharon Osbourne reveals terrible side effect to controversial weight loss jab which helped her lose 30lb

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.