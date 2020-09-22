Sharon Osbourne stuck in quarantine after her granddaughter tests positive for coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her granddaughter tested positive for coronavirus.

During an appearance on US talk show The Talk, the star, 67, confirmed that three-year-old Minnie was doing well despite her scary diagnosis.

The adorable youngster is the daughter of Sharon’s son, dad-of-three Jack, 34.

Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her granddaughter tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sharon Osbourne say about quarantine?

“Yes, I was meant to be in the studio,” she told viewers on Monday (September 21).

“I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid, but she’s okay.

“She’s doing good and I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it, and her sisters don’t either.”

Sharon Osbourne with husband Ozzy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star added: “I’ve got one more week left of quarantining and then I’m out.

“And, as I say, I don’t have it and I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe.”

Sharon said Minnie’s diagnosis had opened her eyes who can contract the disease, as well as the impact it can have.

She said: “It just goes to show you — she’s three years of age — that children can get COVID.”

Meanwhile, a number of fans took to social media to express their concerns for Sharon after her recent posts sparked concern.

Fans of the former X Factor star had become concerned recently over her spending a lot of time in bed.

Sharon Osbourne recently addressed health concerns (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many took to the comment section on Instagram to wish her the best, and Sharon was quick to notice.

One wrote: “I’m just curious, is Sharon okay? I’ve been seeing her in bed for a while now and hope all is well with her.

“I love her and her family.”

Sharon Osbourne speaks out over health concerns

Sharon herself replied to the comment at a later date, telling fans everything is OK.

She wrote: “I’m OK! Just summer time lounging in bed!”

