Sharon Osbourne shows off dramatic makeover as she ditches iconic red hair

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has ditched her signature red hair for a new platinum blonde shade.

The star, 67, underwent a dramatic makeover done by hair stylist Jack Martin.

Jack shared a photo of Sharon's new look to Instagram on Monday and fans couldn't get enough.

He posted two photos - one of Sharon with her red hair and another showing her new locks.

The post was captioned: "Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation.

She was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years.

"Sharon has 100% white hair and she was colouring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago but every time she attempts, it ends up with a disaster.

"Sharon was very tired of colouring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on TV almost every day hosting her popular TV show @thetalkcbs.

"I didn’t promise Sharon anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.

"I had a great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul."

Sharon is known for her iconic red hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were in awe of Sharon's new look with one person commenting: "This transformation is stunning."

Another wrote: "Omg!!! So amazing!"

A third said: "Wow she is even more beautiful!"

Sharon's new look comes weeks after she joined her husband Ozzy Osbourne for a joint TV interview to reveal he has Parkinson's disease.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Sharon explained Ozzy has "Parkin 2 is a form of Parkinson's".

She added: "It's not a death sentence but you have a good day and then you have a really bad day."

Sharon and Ozzy revealed he has Parkinson's (Credit: GMA)

Ozzy continued: "I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's.

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does effect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day."

Meanwhile, last month, Ozzy told Kerrang magazine that he's not worried about when the end will come.

He said: "I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it.

"It's gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health. That thing knocked the [expletive] out of me, man, but I'm still here."

