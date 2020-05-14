Sharon Osbourne says fat women can't be happy as she congratulates Adele

TV judge and reality star Sharon Osbourne says she doesn't believe fat women can be truly happy.

The 67-year-old manager and wife of Ozzy Osbourne made the bold statement while appearing on a US chat show.

Speaking on The Talk, she said she was never happy overweight.

She said: "When these women say that they are really happy in their body I don't believe them.

Sharon on an episode of The Talk (Image credit: CBS)

Read more: Sharon Osbourne says Simon Cowell doesn't like overweight people

"My body was really, really big but I wasn't happy.

"I was very unhappy"

"Sure on the surface, but at night in bed alone I was very unhappy."

Read more: This Morning viewers 'horrified' at the cost of Holly Willoughby's outfit

She went on to discuss Adele's stunning weight loss transformation.

Sharon added: "I totally understand with Adele.

"It was her time to lose weight, that's all in her journey and her life. She must have felt, 'you know what I am going to try and lose weight', for wherever reason - health I am sure.

"You know what, she looks absolutely fantastic.

Sharon has said she is happy for Adele (Credit: Splash)

"I am happy for her and everybody should be happy for her, because it was her choice.

"She didn't do it for anybody else but herself. And so everybody should be happy for her."

The former X Factor judge was herself once seven stone heavier.

Read more: Met Office reveals a heatwave is on its way for the UK

She said that she yo-yo dieted for years, and found solace with other overweight women.

"I was never a threat to any woman"

She continued: "When I was 100 pounds overweight I used to feel comfortable when I was with bigger women.

"I felt like we had something in common. We never spoke about it, but there was this underlying connection we had and I always felt like that.

"Mine was kind of a shield and I loved it because every guy was my friend and I was never a threat to any woman.

“And I used to have the best time with guys as it was 'bring Sharon along she is good for a laugh'."

The mum-of-three has also undergone extensive plastic surgery over the years.

Last month she defended going under the knife yet again - this time for her fourth face lift.

She told Watch! magazine: "People ask me about plastic surgery, and you know what? If you’re not happy with the way you look and you have the money, change it! What’s the big deal?"

Do you agree with Sharon's sentiments? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.