Sharon Osbourne on Switzerland suicide pact with Ozzy: ‘I don’t want it to actually hurt’

Television star Sharon Osbourne has revealed that the assisted suicide pact for herself and husband Ozzy Osbourne is still in place.

The former X Factor judge revealed many years ago that if she and her rockstar hubby ever became incapacitated, she would have a plan in place to end their lives.

Since tying the knot in 1982, Sharon and Ozzy have raised three children — Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne.

Sharon and Ozzy share three children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?’

During an episode of Sharon’s family podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, her youngest child Jack questioned whether euthanasia was “still a plan” for his parents.

“Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?” Sharon jokingly responded. To which Jack replied: “Aren’t we already all suffering?”

“Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well,” Sharon said. “Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya.”

Her youngest daughter Kelly chimed in about mentioning the possibility of surviving any potential illness. Sharon, however, insisted it doesn’t guarantee they’ll be able to function as normal.

“Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own ass, you’re [bleeping] everywhere, [bleeping], can’t eat,” she said.

Jack questioned whether euthanasia was ‘still a plan’ for his parents (Credit: YouTube)

‘We believe 100% in euthanasia’

Sharon first opened up about her and Ozzy’s assisted suicide pact to the Mirror back in 2007.

“We believe 100% in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off,” she said.

Sharon added: “We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”

That same year, Sharon’s dad, Don Arden, died from Alzheimer’s. This heavily impacted Sharon’s decision to make a pact with Ozzy.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne shares worrying health news as she admits mystery over ‘passing out for 20 minutes’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.