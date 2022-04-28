Sharon Osbourne issues health update on husband Ozzy amid Parkinson’s

Sharon Osbourne issued a health update on her husband, Ozzy, last night (Wednesday, April 27) amid his battle with Parkinson’s.

The 69-year-old revealed that her husband is “doing okay” during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored last night.

Ozzy Osbourne health update

Sharon was a guest on Piers Morgan‘s new show on TalkTV last night to talk about being “cancelled”.

The star also provided fans with a health update on her husband, Ozzy, too.

Back in January 2020, Ozzy told the world that he has Parkinson’s.

The 73-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease back in 2003 and had been dealing with it for a lot of his life.

Ozzy has also suffered a number of health setbacks including being hospitalised with flu and suffering a fall in his LA home in 2019.

However, it’s not all bad news, as Sharon revealed last night.

Sharon Osbourne on TalkTV

During the interview, Piers asked Sharon how Ozzy is doing.

“And how is Ozzy?” he asked. “That great man. He’s just one of my favourite people in the world.”

“Been through the health wars a bit – how’s he doing?” he asked.

Smiling, Sharon said: “He’s doing okay. He sends you his love.”

She then revealed that he’s only got one more operation before he can safely travel back home to the UK.

“He’s dying to come back home,” she said.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Sharon revealed that she had a facelift in October of last year.

However, it doesn’t sound like she was very happy with the results!

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be [bleep] joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a [bleep] Cyclops.’ I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback,” she said.

“I looked like one of those [bleep] mummies that they wrap,” she added.

Ozzy wasn’t much of a fan of it either, according to the 69-year-old. He even offered to pay to have it fixed.

However, Sharon revealed that the work is “settling” – just in time for her to start her new gig hosting The Talk on TalkTV!