Sharon Osbourne inundated with support and 'prayers' from fans as she shares health update

Sharon Osbourne has given her fans a health update on Instagram following her recent COVID diagnosis.

TV star Sharon, 69, revealed earlier this week she has caught the virus – and shared a snap of her sick bed, showing her hooked up to a drip.

Rocker husband Ozzy is also believed to have been struck down with COVID, too. Indeed, she flew home to the US from the UK where she is hosting The Talk to care for the 73-year-old Black Sabbath singer. However, it seems Sharon may have picked up coronavirus from Ozzy.

But after letting fans know how she’s getting along, Sharon was quickly deluged with well wishes from supporters on Insta.

Sharon Osbourne health update

Former X Factor judge and mentor Sharon told fans yesterday (Friday May 6) she is still not 100% yet.

However, she did seem to take some comfort from a calming clip of tulip fields in the Netherlands.

Sharing the short video, Sharon gave her health update in the Insta post’s caption.

“Still not feeling great, but manifesting this @tuliptoursholland,” she wrote.

Dozens of fans didn’t hesitate to offer positive thoughts and prayers to Sharon.

“Feel better Sharon and prayers and healing vibes your way for a quick recovery!” one follower wrote.

Prayers of healing for you and your family.

Another said: “Continued prayers of healing for you and your family.”

And a third added: “Beautiful. Sending prayers for you and your family on a speedy recovery.”

Despite her health setback, Sharon made it clear she intends to head back to UK when she can to resume presenting duties on her new debate show.

She said during a video call in to the programme: “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.”

A determined Sharon continued: “Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.”

She concluded: “It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”

