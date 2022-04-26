Sharon Osbourne compares herself to Cyclops after ‘horrendous’ facelift

Sharon Osbourne was shocked by the results of a facelift she had last year.

The former X-Factor judge, 69, has always been open about her plastic surgery – good and bad.

Sharon Osbourne has been open about her plastic surgery (Credit: Cover Images)

Sharon Osbourne facelift

Speaking to the Sunday Times the mum-of-three revealed she had the procedure done in October, 2021.

It’s not the first facelift for Sharon who had a bit of nip and tuck in 2019.

However when she saw the results of her recent surgery, which took a staggering five and a half hours – she probably wished the surgeon had put down the scalpel.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be [bleep] joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a [bleep] Cyclops.’ I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'”

“I looked like one of those [bleep] mummies that they wrap,'” she said.

Sharon’s husband Ozzy apparently agreed the results were not great and offered to pay to fix it ‘no matter the cost’.

Thankfully the star says the work is now ‘settling’ which is just as well as she’s got a new gig! More about that later.

Sharon says her new facelift is now starting to ‘settle’ (Credit: Cover Images)

The no-nonsense star has a long history of plastic surgery.

Sharon is always open about what she’s had done, which makes a refreshing change.

She spoke about getting a facelift in 2019 on the Kelly Clarkson show.

Recalling how she felt she when she woke up from the anaesthetic, she said: “I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you.

“I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!'”

Piers Morgan told Uncensored viewers Sharon has bagged a gig on TalkTV (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan new show

On last night’s debut of his Uncensored show, Piers Morgan announced his pal Sharon would be joining him on TalkTV.

The pair have always supported each other throughout the years, which ended up in Sharon leaving her job.

The Osbournes star used to present US chat show The Talk.

When Piers stormed off Good Morning Britain last year after Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview, Sharon stuck up for him on her show.

Piers claimed his pal was “cancelled” from the the programme in an impassioned monologue at the start of Piers Morgan Uncensored last night (April 25).

