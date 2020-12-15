Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID, and was briefly hospitalised with coronavirus.

The Talk star, 68, is now self-isolating at an unknown location away from husband Ozzy Osbourne.

This has forced the US panel show The Talk to go into hiatus while she recovers.

Sharon shared her COVID news via Twitter on Monday evening.

The Talk star is staying away from immunocompromised Ozzy

Posting to her some 2.3 million Twitter followers, she tweeted: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Her rocker husband Ozzy, 72, has Parkinson’s Disease. This places him at high risk from COVID-19.

Ozzy has posted a sad-looking photo with daughter Kelly, 36, and musician Billy Morrison on social media.

Sharing in view of his some 4.2 million Instagram followers, he captioned the snap with: “Bah Humbug from the Ghost of Christmas past back when you could gather safely.”

Sharon’s coronavirus announcement comes just days after her The Talk co-panelist, Carrie Ann Inaba, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans rushed to wish Sharon a healthy recovery

The Talk is now expected to return to its regular schedule in January 2021.

Meanwhile Sharon’s fans rushed to wish her a safe and healthy recovery on Twitter.

One user tweeted: “Please rest and take care of yourself. I’ll send good healing vibes to you.”

While another user urged: “God almighty Sharon. Sending love, prayers and 100% full recovery to you! Look up fighter in the dictionary and you’ll see a pic of Sharon Osbourne next to it.”

And a third user replied: “Please take care of yourself, I am praying for you to have a speedy and eventless recovery!”

Ozzy has already shared his fears of contracting COVID due to his already compromised immune system.

Speaking to GQ, he declared: “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m [bleeped].”

Before adding: “Once you’re 70, the floodgates open and everything goes downhill.”

And: “If I go out, I wear a mask, but I don’t like wearing a mask, so I don’t go out much.”

