Shannen Doherty shares heartbreaking cancer update as she undergoes radiation on her brain: ‘The fear is obvious’

Shannen Doherty issued a heartbreaking health update yesterday (Tuesday, June 6).

The star revealed that her breast cancer has spread to her brain. The Charmed actor was first diagnosed with stage four cancer back in 2020.

Shannen Doherty issues heartbreaking cancer update

Yesterday saw Shannen share a heartbreaking health update.

In an Instagram post for her 1.9 million followers to see, Shannen revealed that her breast cancer has spread to her brain. Shannen was first diagnosed with stage four cancer back in 2020.

Shannen uploaded a video of her being prepared for radiotherapy on her brain.

“January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” she captioned the post. “Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.”

Shannen Doherty issues cancer update

Yesterday’s video showed Shannen being fitted with the mask you wear when undergoing radiotherapy on the brain.

Shannen’s post from today then continued. She wrote: “January 12, the first round of radiation took place.

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” she then continued.

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai,” she then said.

“But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” she then added.

Fans send their support

Plenty of Shannen’s followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“This is a lot. This is a lot to take on , still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love,” Selma Blair commented.

“Thank you for sharing @theshando you are so brave. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” another follower said.

“Wishing you lots of strength and love, SiStar,” a third wrote. “Thank you for sharing this with us and opening your privacy! You are such a brave woman! But I am so sorry for the troubles life has caused to you since some time,” another then said.

