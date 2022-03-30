Shane Warne’s daughter breaks down in tears as she delivers tribute to her late dad at memorial

The children of cricket legend Shane Warne hailed him as a “shining star” at his memorial today (Wednesday March 30).

His eldest daughter Brooke struggled to contain her tears at one point, as the late sportsman’s three kids paid tribute.

The memorial, which took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, followed a private family funeral earlier this month.

According to reports, a billion people around the world watched a livestream of the memorial as it aired.

The two-and-a-half hour memorial ended with the unveiling of the Great Southern Stand being renamed as the Shane Warne Stand.

Brooke Warne’s voice faltered as he remembered her late father (Credit: YouTube)

Shane Warne memorial: What did cricket legend’s children say about their father?

Each one of Shane’s children – Brooke, 24, son Jackson, 23, and Summer, 20 – offered touching remembrances of their much-loved dad.

Brooke broke down as she recalled what she misses about Shane most for the audience in the stadium and watching at home.

In an affecting eulogy, she spoke of her sadness that Shane will never see his kids marry or become parents, or witness other life milestones.

“I could go on forever about what we’re going to miss out on. But nothing would be more upsetting about how much I already miss you, Dad,’ Brooke said.

Read more: Shane Warne funeral: Son Jackson kisses coffin as family and friends gather for final goodbye

“I feel like you’re on holiday, because you were always working out of Australia. But I know that’s not the case.

“What makes me the saddest is I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest.”

I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest.

Likening her father to a “shining star” who will continue to shine down on them, Brooke vowed to make her dad proud.

She continued: “We’re going to do what you always told us – try our best and we will try our best to live in a world without you.”

‘Nothing will be more upsetting about how much I already miss you, dad’ 💔 A touching tribute by Brooke Warne. 📝 Live Blog: https://t.co/3YN6OSsA0I

📺 Watch the #ShaneWarne memorial on @foxtel

CH 501 or stream on @kayosports: https://t.co/ESpheFH5uB pic.twitter.com/jDV5c3tjdk — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 30, 2022

Brooke also became emotional as she recalled how they shared a love for food and the trait of stubbornness.

“We had our differences. But the end of the day, we just wanted to love each other and we did,” Brooke added.

Jackson Warne described their father as his best friend (Credit: YouTube)

‘All you ever wanted for me was to be happy’

Jackson said his most treasured memories of his father involved them going about doing everyday things together.

He said: “I’ll never forget how much fun we had doing simple things. Grocery shopping, watching movies or going for walks during lockdown.”

Jackson continued: “We didn’t have to do much to be happy.

“Life was so easy and peaceful with you in it. You never pressured me into playing cricket and all you ever wanted for me was to be happy.”

Summer Warne is Shane’s youngest child (Credit: YouTube)

Summer was also overcome with emotion as she spoke of seeing her father for the final time, two days before his death earlier this month.

She noted her dad “lived 100 lives” and and “lived every day to the fullest”.

Read more: Shane Warne’s son makes solemn vow following father’s tragic death

And she also opened up about memories of returning home from school to discover him eating spaghetti bolognese in the kitchen.

She said, poignantly: “I would do anything to go back to that.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.