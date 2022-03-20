Shane Warne funeral: Son Jackson kisses coffin as family and friends gather for final goodbye

Shane Warne’s family and friends have gathered for a private funeral and memorial service for the cricketing legend.

The 52-year-old died following a heart attack earlier this month in Thailand.

A St Kilda Saints – his favourite Australian Football League team – scarf was draped across the late sport star’s coffin.

Brooke Warne and Jackson Warne mourn their late father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shane Warne funeral and memorial service

Shane is survived by his ex-wife Simone Callahan and their children – eldest daughter Brooke, 24, son Jackson, 23, and Summer, 20.

The memorial service included the hearse driving Shane’s coffin around the grounds of St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne as guests raised glasses.

Jackson also paid tribute to his dad by kissing the coffin as the procession ended.

He also carried his father’s coffin for the funeral, with Shane’s brother Jason among the pallbearers.

Shane Warne funeral: Son Jackson also carried a cricket ball at his father’s memorial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simone previously said her former husband’s ‘greatest love’ was their three children.

She wrote on social media: “Shane was taken too soon from their young lives.

“Eternal love remains and will never leave. Vale Shane.”

Eternal love remains and will never leave.

Music played during the funeral reportedly included (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, and Fix You by Coldplay.

A state funeral will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30.

Shane Warne passed away aged 52 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else attended Shane Warne’s funeral?

Other mourners included former Australian cricketers Michael Clarke and Merv Hughes, as well as Dannii Minogue.

However, Shane’s former fiancée Elizabeth Hurley previously indicated on Instagram she would be unable to attend.

She revealed last night (Saturday March 19): “My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral.

“I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there.”

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley were engaged for two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added the loss ‘still hasn’t sunk in’.

“It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever,” Elizabeth added.

“RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna.”

