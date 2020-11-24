Shane Richie: Son says his dad had ‘work done’ before joining I’m A Celebrity

Shane Richie has had ‘work done’ – or so says his son Shane.

The former EastEnders star’s eldest son, Shane Junior, says he’s certain his dad has had some kind of cosmetic procedure.

In fact, he said that’s the only explanation he can think for his dad’s youthful glow.

Shane Roche Jr, 31, even joked that his dad, 56, looks even younger than him.

While speaking to New magazine, he said: “He looks younger than me.

What has Shane Jr said about his dad?

“He’s had a bit of work done. I don’t know what it is but he’s had something!”

Meanwhile some I’m A Celebrity viewers have speculated over Shane’s youthful appearance.

In fact, several over on Twitter suggested he’d had Botox.

One user tweeted: “Shane Richie has taken in major botox #ImACeleb.”

While another user tweeted: “Worth watching #IACGMOOH just to see Shane Richie’s & Beverley Callard’s Botox wear off.”

Shane Jr has defended his dad online

And Shane Jr, whose mum is Coleen Nolan, valiantly defended his dad last night on Twitter.

After Shane was accused of being lazy with his castle chores, some Twitter users lashed out at the former soap star.

But his son was at hand to defend his old man from keyboard warriors.

He tweeted: “Yes that’s right folks my dad’s a human and isn’t a cheeky chappy 24/7.

“Christ some of the comments on here making him looking like the devil.”

Meanwhile his dad said he’s gone on the hit ITV show mainly to pay off his debts.

Shane Jr. reckons his dad looks younger than him (Credit: ITV)

He says he had plenty of work lined up for 2020 – only for it to all be cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

But he says that hopefully this I’m A Celebrity stint will help him pay off his credit card debts.

While speaking to The Sun he said: “And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.



“Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

And while on I’m A Celebrity he even lamented of how he’d gotten rejected from appearing in a Mr Tumble movie.

He said work had dried up during lockdown, and he failed to get even a small part in the film.

