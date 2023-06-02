Shana Swash announces exciting pregnancy news days after revealing she was ‘trying’ for baby

Shana Swash – sister of Joe Swash – is expecting her first child!

The 32-year-old announced the exciting news on Instagram today (Friday, June 2) – and her fans are thrilled!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shana Swash (@shana_swash)

Shana Swash announces she’s pregnant

Shana – sister of Joe Swash and sister-in-law to Stacey Solomon – is expecting her first child!

The former EastEnders star took to Instagram to share the exciting news this morning. In a post for her 50.4k followers to see, Shana uploaded a selfie of herself and her partner, Nick Jones, holding up an ultrasound picture.

“PENDING…,” she captioned the post. “BABY JONES 5TH DECEMBER 2023.”

Plenty of her followers took to the comment section to send their congratulations to the star.

Shana’s followers sent their congratulations (Credit: ITV)

Shana Swash fans react to her pregnancy news

Amongst Shana’s followers who commented on her exciting Instagram post was Stacey Solomon‘s father.

“Omg congratulations Mazeltov how exciting another Beautiful addition,” he commented.

“Aww amazing amazing news congratulations to you both how adorable,” another follower commented. “Congratulations!!!!!!! So happy for you all!!!” a third gushed.

“Soooooo happy for you,” another said. “Congratulations to you both,” a fifth wrote.

Shana spoke with us about her baby plans recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shana talks baby plans

Shana’s exciting news comes not long after she spoke exclusively to ED! about her baby plans!

“No, we haven’t. I always said I’d like to have a baby before I have a wedding so we’re working on it. Watch this space,” she told us in an exclusive interview.

ED! then joked that if she’s anything like Joe she’ll be “popping them out”. Shana then took the opportunity to poke fun at her brother and Stacey too.

“I know, they’re very fertile the pair of them,” Shana quipped. “I’m not getting any younger. So we are trying. But I really thoroughly enjoy having my nieces and nephews. They just bring me so much joy. Also, I can hand them back at the end of the day, when they get on my nerves!” she said.

Read more: Shana Swash eyeing EastEnders return with brother Joe as part of ‘big bang storyline’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.