Sex And The City star Willie Garson dies aged 57

Sex And The City star Willie Garson has died at the age of 57.

The actor, best known for playing Stanford Blatch in the HBO comedy, died at home with family.

Garson’s 18-year-old adopted son, Nathen, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a collection of photos of his father. Among them he was seen overlooking the ocean, walking in a field of flowers, and playing trombone.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.

Willie as seen on set as Stanford Blatch in August (Credit: Splash News)

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.

“You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared [your] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Willie alongside co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (Credit: Splash)

The actor’s cause of death is not yet known. However, TMZ is reporting that he was privately seeking treatment for cancer.

In August, Garson reunited with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis to reprise his role of Stanford in reboot …And Just Like That.

Willie Garson’s esteemed life and career

Willie Garson, full name William Garson Paszamant, February 20th, 1964. He was raised by his parents in New Jersey.

He earned a masters degree in Fine Arts from Yale University, as well as a fine arts in theatre degree from Wesleyan University.

Launching his career in 1986, he immediately featured in beloved shows including Family Ties and Cheers.

Since then, he’s featured in beloved shows including NYPD Blue, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Friends, and Hawaii 5-0.

Garson adopted son Nathen in 2009 (Credit: Splash)

He appeared as Mozzie in legal drama White Collar, and The Minister in Boy Meets World.

As well as this, he gave his voice to characters in Netflix’s foul-mouthed puberty comedy, Big Mouth.

In film, he was a frequent collaborator with The Farrelly Brothers. He appeared in three of their movies – There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin and Fever Pitch.

As well as this, he later appeared in the 2004 reboot of Freaky Friday as Jamie Lee Curtis’s highly anxious therapy patient. Other roles include Groundhog Day, Jackass 2.0, Just Like Heaven, and Being John Malkovich.

Stanford was the reliable gay best friend of lead Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and The City (Credit: HBO)

In fact, he had more than 180 acting credits to his name by the time he died. His last project was …And Just Like That.

In 2009, he adopted seven-year-old Nathen. Nathen celebrated his 18th birthday in July.

In a heartfelt message to his son, Garson shared a photo of him as a young boy. Next to it, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to my little devil, an adult now, more than any concept of son I could have imagined, with the best heart I know.

“Love you more than I could imagine I am able to. May this next year of college be the springboard to your future, and know that I and many others are with you always. I adore you.”

