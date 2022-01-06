‘Selfish’ Michelle Heaton makes heartbreaking confession about her battle with alcoholism

Singer Michelle Heaton has made a heartbreaking confession about her booze battle.

The mum of two checked into rehab in April 2021 in a bid to beat her alcohol addiction.

At the time doctors told her she was just days away from death.

Now she’s opened up about her darkest times.

Michelle Heaton was admitted to The Priory to battle her addictions last April (Credit: Splash News)

What did Michelle Heaton say about her addiction?

Speaking to The Sun, Michelle revealed that she was so consumed by her need to drink that she put her own needs for alcohol above those of her children.

At the height of her addiction she was drinking two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka every day.

And it appears booze was on her mind as soon as she opened her eyes, as she prioritised going to the off licence over doing the school run in a bid to settle her nerves after drinking round the clock.

Michelle is mum to daughter Faith, nine, and son AJ, seven, with husband Hugh Hanley.

Michelle with husband Hugh and kids Faith and AJ (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “I would always promise myself this was the last time I was going to drink or use cocaine. But I’d wake up with the fear of it not being there and have to buy more vodka.

“I’d manipulate friends into picking up the kids from school. I was selfish and I was exhausted. I didn’t want to lie, but I had to because I needed alcohol. It was relentless,” she said.

How did husband Hugh react?

Hugh also revealed why he stayed with Michelle after spending three years dealing with the effects her addiction had on their family – he was scared she would die if he left.

He said two senior doctors told him his wife was “going to die” and felt like he was “banging his head against a brick wall” when she went home and continued to drink.

“I’d ask: ‘What is it going to take for you to realise how bad this is?’ But she wasn’t taking it on board,” he said.

Michelle admitted that she “really did try to stop” and would have a couple of “good days” before getting clean and sober thanks to her rehab stay.

The singer said she now understands addiction and added: “I know this is a disease and it can happen to anyone.”

