Experts real the secret to everlasting love is being 'as boring as possible' with your partner

You can kiss goodbye to fancy dinners, holding hands as you take an idyllic walk along the beach at sunset and other grand romantic gestures if you want your love to last.

Experts now say they have discovered the key to everlasting happiness and, if your other half is reading this, there goes your chance of a fancy night out this Valentine's Day.

Yes, being "as boring as possible" with your parter is thought to be the key to lasting happiness.

The secret to everlasting love is apparently being as boring as possible with your partner (Credit: Unsplash)

Author Mark Manson says if you want to keep those fires burning, couples could benefit from simply staying in and watching a movie.

Read more: Wetherspoons is hosting a 17-day gin festival this February

He told Business Insider: "If you think about it, a really happy 80-year-old couple that's been together for 60 years, the reason they've been together for 60 years, it isn't because they took all these private jets and they had their crazy vacations and: 'Oh my God, look at their pictures,' it's because they were able to be boring together."

Mark added that meaningless tasks such as "sitting around the house, talking about the same boring stuff, watching TV and cooking dinner" all help to bond a couple.

Sitting on the sofa with your partner and chilling out is key to happiness (Credit: Unsplash)

He revealed that, because there’s nothing exciting happening, there's nothing blowing up and creating a huge drama between the two of you.

He added that he's found the happiest couples are just content to enjoy each other’s company without feeling the pressure of doing lots of activities together.

Read more: Aldi cuts the price of its prosecco to under a fiver this Valentine's Day

"A lot of people don’t want to be a boring person, we really want to be interesting people and have interesting lives," he added. "But the problem is that conflicts with what makes a relationship good in a lot of cases."

We really want to be interesting people and have interesting lives, but the problem is that conflicts with what makes a relationship good in a lot of cases.

So, this Valentine's Day, Mark reckons being boring shouldn't actually be frowned upon and you should try to embrace plopping yourselves down on the sofa and just relax in front of the box together.

This Valentine's Day, you need to accept boredom (Credit: Unsplash)

He added: "Boredom needs to be okay again."

As long as it's accompanied by a huge bunch of red roses and a box of fancy chocolates, Mark, we can get on board with that.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!