Seann Walsh says his fateful kiss with Strictly pro Katya Jones continues to affect his mental health.

The comedian, 36, also believes his time on Strictly Come Dancing almost ruined his life.

He competed on the BBC show back in 2018, and was caught kissing his dance partner Katya, now 32.

Seann was in a committed relationship at the time, and Katya was married to Strictly dancer Neil Jones.

While speaking on a podcast, Seann said the aftermath of this ‘scandal’ still haunts him today.

Seann Walsh says his ‘Strictly scandal’ cost him his career (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Seann Walsh said about his anxiety?

Appearing on the Take Flight podcast, he said he even had to lie down on the street the other day due to anxiety.

Seann explained: “The panic attacks came back – big, big panic attacks and I ended up having what I later found out were Vertigo Seizures.

“I had one the other day, I just lay down – I had to lie down in the street, it’s quite humiliating. It’s London so nobody gives a s***.

“I have to relive what happened. Still, I can be OK then suddenly the memories of it all come back.

Both Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologised for their indiscretion (Credit: BBC)

“It defeats me and beats me until the plates start spinning and I lose balance and fall and start screaming, so I still get them.

“They’re less frequent, I’d never had them before. I’m on anti-anxiety, anti-depression, it’s called Sertraline. For me exercise is what helps me.”

What has Seann said about the ‘Strictly Scandal’?

Seann says he thinks the entire ‘Strictly scandal’ has forever thwarted his chances of making it big in the comedy scene.

He continued: “I was a very dream-like young man, I would dream of doing the Apollo, my sitcom, I was always living in this fantasy land.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones grew close on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews)

“Then it was suddenly the first time I was living without hope.

“A kiss and a statement destroyed my dreams and who I was. What I could have been, what my life could have been, what I could have made myself was gone.”

Since the photos of the pair kissing emerged, Seann split with his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.



Amidst it all, Rebecca wrote an essay in which she said Seann had called her a ‘psycho’ and ‘nuts’ for questioning his close bond with Katya.

Meanwhile Katya and Neil announced they were separating in August 2019.

