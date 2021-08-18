Sean Lock, Comedian and 8 Out Of 10 Cats star, has tragically died at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer.

The comedy world and fans were united in their grief for the brilliant comedian who lit up TV screens whenever and wherever he appeared on them.

Sean specialised in surreal and very definitely NSFW material, and as tribute, we’ve gathered together our own favourite jokes from his career.

Sean Lock was known for his hilariously surreal jokes and his appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Some of our favourite jokes from comedian Sean Lock

1 “Some people say the glass is half empty or half full but to me that’s irrelevant because I’m having another drink.”

2 “I’m not sure what my biggest fear is. It’s either me saying yes to Strictly… or them saying no.”

3 “The Daleks: devoid of all emotion except hate. They’re like Piers Morgan on wheels.”

Read more: Comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock has died at the age of 58

4 “For me shoes are just a barrier between dog [bleep] and my socks.”

5 “You got your bag for life?’ Too bloody right I have. Now fill it with vodka or fags. I’m ironic. Let’s see who goes first, me or the bag.”

Comedian Sean Lock often appeared on comedy panel shows like QI (Credit: BBC)

6 “I like the bonfire thing. I had to take the RSPCA advice quite seriously because they said you should check under your bonfire for sleeping hedgehogs. I couldn’t find any, but luckily I had some in the freezer.”

7 Sean also regularly appeared on BBC trivia show, QI.

Here’s one exchange with former host, Stephen Fry.

Sean: “I hear voices.”

Stephen: “Do you?”

Sean: “But I ignore them and just carry on killing.”

8 “If you permed a fox I think it’d look a bit like Mick Hucknall. I actually think it’d be kinder to perm them than hunt them. And they’d be too embarrassed to go out and bother the sheep.”

9 “A bit of advice: never read a pop-up book about giraffes.”

10 “Interesting fact: a shark will only attack you if you’re wet.”

Sean even made a joke about his own obituary (Credit: Channel 4)

Sean made a joke about his own obituary

11 Jimmy Carr on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown: “What’s a normal day like in the life of Sean Lock?”

Sean: “It’s just eight hours of sleep, six hours of hiding, two hours of regret and apologies, one hour of scratching… and then a bit of telly.”

12 “Imagine what the spider Kama Sutra is like with all those legs.”

Read more: Who is Sean Lock’s wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and does he have children?

13 “I don’t like the Queen. I think it’s absurd that we have a queen. Basically what we’re saying is that we’re no more sophisticated than bees.”

14 “I’m just organised – always put a bit of butter on the knife before I go to bed.”

15 On 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, host Jimmy Carr asked: “What do you want your obituary to say?”

“I don’t care. I’ll be dead,” Sean replied. “Ideally I’d like it to say… ‘nooooo… whyyyyyy… nooooo… arrrgh!’ You can’t write tears, Jimmy.”