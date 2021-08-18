Comedian Sean Lock has died at the age of 58 – what was the cause of his death?

Sean became known for being a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The star’s agent confirmed that Sean “died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family”.

Sean Lock has died following a battle with cancer (Credit: Shutterstock)

Comedian Sean Lock has died at the age of 58

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

Read more: EastEnders and Worzel Gummidge star Una Stubbs dies aged 84

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

Tributes poured in for Sean (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

They added: “Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean previously overcame skin cancer in 1990, after successful treatment.

The exact nature of his terminal illness has not been released.

Celebrity tributes for Sean Lock

Tributes have began pouring in for Sean, including from fellow comedian Lee Mack.

Lee said: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Ricky Gervais tweeted: “Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”

Richard Osman said: “Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

Sean on 8 Out of 10 Cats (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Meanwhile, Channel 4 said in a tweet: “Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our greatest comedians, Sean Lock.

“A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Sean Lock fans pay tribute

Meanwhile, fans also paid tribute on Twitter.

One person said: “Very few comedians make it look effortless and Sean Lock was one of them.

“He had the best dry humour and insanely quick wit, it’s such sad news to hear he’s passed away.”

Read more: Are You Being Served? star Clare Dunkel dies aged 59

Another wrote: “Absolutely horrendous. Sean Lock had me in tears almost every time I saw him on the box. Heartbroken.”

A third added: “Always loved Sean Lock’s dry delivery and comedy style.

“Made 8 out of 10 Cats what it was and him passing away is such sad news.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.