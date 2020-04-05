Scotland's chief medical officer issues apology after police warning for ignoring lockdown rules

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has been given a police warning after ignoring lockdown guidance.

The advice insists people should stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Calderwood was accused of visiting her family's second home in Fife by a Scottish tabloid.

The Scottish Sun published pictures of a family trip to coastal town Earlsferry, despite the lockdown.

The newspaper reported Dr Calderwood walked across a golf course yesterday (Saturday April 4).

Police have spoken to Dr Calderwood

Dr Calderwood’s main home in Edinburgh is over an hour’s drive away.

She has apologised "unreservedly" for her actions.

She admits she did not have "legitimate reasons" to be out of her home.

Individuals must not make personal exemptions bespoke to their own circumstances.

The 51-year-old consultant obstetrician also insisted she and her family had practiced social distancing "at all times".

She did however acknowledge she had not followed advice she herself had given others.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone confirmed officers reiterated the advice to Dr Calderwood earlier today (Sunday April 5).

He added she was given a warning about her future conduct and that Dr Calderwood accepted it.

'Legal instructions apply to everyone'

Chief Constable Livingstone said: "The legal instructions on not leaving your home without a reasonable excuse apply to everyone.

"Social distancing is the key intervention to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

"It is essential the instructions are followed to protect each other, to support key workers, take strain from the NHS, and save lives.

"Individuals must not make personal exemptions bespoke to their own circumstances."

As a result, Dr Calderwood shared an apology on Twitter earlier today.

'I know how important this advice is'

She wrote: "I know how important this advice is and I do not want my mistake to distract from that.

"I have a job to do as chief medical officer to provide advice to ministers on the path of this virus...

"...and to support the medical profession as they work night and day to save lives.

"Having spoken with the first minister this morning I will continue to focus entirely on that job."

Dr Calderwood has been working seven days a week, a Scottish government spokesman said.

In conclusion, they said she decided to check on the property as she would not be back until after the lockdown.

"She stayed overnight before returning to Edinburgh," they added.

"In line with guidance she stayed within her own household group.

"She observed appropriate social distancing with anyone she was in passing in the village."

