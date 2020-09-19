Boris Johnson has “no alternative” but to impose a second lockdown, scientists have warned the Prime Minister.

The news comes after Boris revealed that it was “inevitable” that a second wave of coronavirus would hit the UK.

The PM is said to be “terrified” after being warned of hundreds of daily COVID-19 deaths “within weeks”.

Boris Johnson has “no alternative” other than to impose a second lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

Will Boris Johnson impose a second lockdown?

Scientists told Johnson: “There is no alternative to a second national lockdown,” the Daily Mail reports.

He is now threatening to “intensify” coronavirus measures as early as Tuesday (September 22).

Read more: Peter Andre wants to re-record Mysterious Girl

This could include dropping the new rule of six in favour of fortnight-long “circuit-breaker” periods of nationwide lockdown.

As a result of the rising R number, it’s thought the new measures would be in place for as long as six months.

But clearly when you look at what is happening, you have got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we have brought in on Monday.

All social contact between households could also be banned.

As a result of the two-week lockdowns, the hospitality industry could also close down once more.

It’s thought intervals of relaxation would be allowed.

Schools would only be closed as a “last resort”, a Whitehall official claimed.

The coronavirus R rate is rising once more (Credit: Pexels)

When will Boris give Brits an update?

It’s though Boris could address the nation next Tuesday to announce the new measures.

Boris said: “We want to try and keep all parts of the economy open as far as we possibly can. I don’t think anybody wants to go into a second lockdown.

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth fear This Morning axe as a result of ITV diversity drive

“But clearly when you look at what is happening, you have got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we have brought in on Monday.”

He added: “So we will be looking at the local lockdowns we have got in large parts of the country now, looking at what we can do to intensify things that help bring the rate of infection down there, but also looking at other measures as well.”

New measures could be announced on Tuesday (Credit: Pexels)

Last night, the PM revealed that a second wave of the virus is “inevitable”.

He said: “We’re looking very carefully at the spread of the pandemic as it evolves over the last few days and there’s no question, as I’ve said for several weeks now, that we could expect and are now seeing a second wave coming in.

“We are seeing it in France, in Spain, across Europe – it has been absolutely, I’m afraid, inevitable we were going to see it in this country.”

As a result of the R rate rising, the NHS Nightingale hospitals have been told to be ready to reopen within the next 48 hours.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.