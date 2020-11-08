Scientists suggest summer get togethers could replace Christmas meet-ups

Don’t put your Christmas tree up too soon… scientists have suggested festive celebrations could be put off until summer with meet-ups then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has assured the public that the current national lockdown will end on December 2.

But many have been worrying about it being extended and the potential impact on the festive season.

And now scientists from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have suggested “planning a summer family get together to replace meeting at Christmas”.

The lockdown is due to end on December 2 but will we be celebrating Christmas with summer meet-ups? (Pexels)

The Sun reported that the documents were presented to ministers.

What did the documents say?

They said: “Whenever announcing that a particular form of social interaction needs to be avoided, then actively propose and support less risky forms of mixing.

“These could include carrying out the activity at a later date e.g. planning a summer family get together to replace meeting at Christmas.”

If people find it impossible to avoid making contact with someone outside their household they should be encouraged to make that meeting as safe as possible.

Fears remain over what Christmas will be like this year (Brett Sayles/Pexels)

“For example by self-quarantining before meeting (reducing contact with other people as far as possible for 14 days) and avoiding close and prolonged contact when meeting.”

People could also choose to self quarantine over New Year if they wanted to spend Christmas with relatives.

The papers suggest fireworks or “doorstep celebrations” might “replace indoor celebrations”.

Another idea for helping to reduce the spread of the virus is replacing hugs “with a hand over heart gesture”.

The idea of giving incentives like “free mobile phone data” to young people so they follow the rules and stay at home was also touted.

Boris Johnson (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

Boris Johnson insists four weeks is ‘enough’

The Prime Minister insisted this week that the lockdown would “expire” in four weeks’ time (December 2).

He said he knew “how tough” the situation was for people.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he promised.

Boris said four weeks is “enough” for the measures to make a proper impact.

